Rainfall blanketing area was heavy, but much needed after dry spell

Orlando – After over a week with no measurable rainfall, the dry streak was broken this weekend as storms rolled into Central Florida ahead of a cold front that will be south of the area by Monday morning.

Hours before daybreak, rain moved in over Marion and Flagler Counties. The storms ramped up into severe mode mid-morning, packing strong, damaging winds that took down trees and light poles and even flinging hail as big as golf balls in some neighborhoods.

Hail in Winter Park Sunday, April 11. (Image: Winter Park Station 61 crew) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Torrential downpours quickly blanketed the area.

Sheets of heavy rain limited visibility for drivers trying to watch for ponding water along the sides of the roadways. Although the rain was heavy at times, the storms moved quickly east. As of 4 p.m., the latest rainfall totals for the day added up to a couple of inches.

Rain totals for Sunday as of 4 pm. Light to moderate rain that continued after will be reflected in a later report. (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

These totals will continue to change with light to moderate showers continuing through part of Sunday night.

Normally this time of year, Central Florida averages between 6 and 11 inches of rainfall.

Prior to today, the deficit numbers were as much as almost six inches below normal values. All of Central Florida under abnormally dry conditions clearly seen in dry vegetation and high fire risks recently issued.

As of April 7th central Florida has rainfall totals ranging between 3-5 inches. This puts all of central Florida in a deficit over five and a half inches in some cities. (WKMG)

The last measurable rainfall recorded prior to this weekend was March 31, and even then, the 1.48 inches of rain that fell was after a 28-day stretch of no measurable rain. The deficit continued to add up.

The first 9 days of April had no measurable rainfall. The last time rainfall was recorded in Orlando prior to this weekend was the last day of March 2021. (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Every little bit of rain helps. As of this afternoon, we still need anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of rainfall to be at normal values.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday the new rainfall deficit totals are between 3-5 inches. This is a 1-2 inch drop showing the benefit of the heavy rainfall that came with storms earlier in the day. (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Dry weather returns for the start of the workweek, which means the negative numbers will go back up. Luckily, another chance for showers returns by the middle of the week.