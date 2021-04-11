Rainfall blanketing area was heavy, but much needed after dry spell

Orlando – After over a week with no measurable rainfall, the dry streak was broken this weekend as storms rolled into Central Florida ahead of a cold front that will be south of the area by Monday morning.
Hours before daybreak, rain moved in over Marion and Flagler Counties. The storms ramped up into severe mode mid-morning, packing strong, damaging winds that took down trees and light poles and even flinging hail as big as golf balls in some neighborhoods.
Torrential downpours quickly blanketed the area.
Sheets of heavy rain limited visibility for drivers trying to watch for ponding water along the sides of the roadways. Although the rain was heavy at times, the storms moved quickly east. As of 4 p.m., the latest rainfall totals for the day added up to a couple of inches.
These totals will continue to change with light to moderate showers continuing through part of Sunday night.
Normally this time of year, Central Florida averages between 6 and 11 inches of rainfall.
Prior to today, the deficit numbers were as much as almost six inches below normal values. All of Central Florida under abnormally dry conditions clearly seen in dry vegetation and high fire risks recently issued.
The last measurable rainfall recorded prior to this weekend was March 31, and even then, the 1.48 inches of rain that fell was after a 28-day stretch of no measurable rain. The deficit continued to add up.
Every little bit of rain helps. As of this afternoon, we still need anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of rainfall to be at normal values.
Dry weather returns for the start of the workweek, which means the negative numbers will go back up. Luckily, another chance for showers returns by the middle of the week.