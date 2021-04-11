PHOTOS: Central Florida sees hail, heavy downpours as strong storms move through region

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida saw hail in various sizes as heavy rain came down with strong storms moving through the region. Click here for live radar. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the region until 4 p.m.

Strong storms will continue to develop north of Orlando through the morning, forming into a line and sagging south toward the I-4 corridor and Orlando metro by around lunchtime. The line will make its way closer to the Space Coast between 1 and 3 p.m.

Just before 11 a.m., areas near College Park saw quarter-sized hail as a storm system moved through.

Hail near College Park area Sunday, April 11. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The storm cell moved through around 11 a.m., dropping hail along the way. Winter Park saw some smaller hail.

Hail in Winter Park Sunday, April 11. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Even after the storms roll through, it will remain very windy Sunday, according to News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges. Wind gusts at times could top 30 mph. Gusts will be higher in any thunderstorm that develops.

Strong winds led to parts of Central Florida seeing knocked over trees and other damage ahead of heavy rain Sunday.

Some damage was also seen Saturday from strong winds ahead of the storms Sunday. In Orange County, crews worked to remove a fallen tree near Wekiva Saturday. The area saw its strongest wind gusts around 50 mph.

Orange County crews respond to a fallen tree near Wekiva Saturday, April 10. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A Red Flag warning was in effect Saturday until the evening, bringing wind gusts at times around 50 mph. In Orange County, Ocoee saw 55-mph wind gusts Saturday.

Strongest wind gusts Saturday, April 11. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The Florida Panhandle dealt with damaged buildings and even a possible tornado after severe storms moved through the Southern states Saturday, including Lousiana and Mississippi, according to the Associated Press.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed if the damage seen in the Panhandle was caused by a tornado, but reported winds of up to 60 mph.

Have any pictures from Sunday’s storm? Send them to web@wkmg.com for a chance to have them featured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.