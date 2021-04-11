Strong storms possible across Central Florida Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storms will develop northwest of I-4 through the pre-dawn hours and congeal into a complex of thunderstorms as the morning pushes on. That line of storms will then sag south toward to the Orlando metro through the morning. Along and ahead of these storms, damaging wind will be possible.

Severe potential Sunday

The severe threat will continue south of Orlando into the early afternoon. Steady rain will continue into the middle afternoon before a drying trend arrives Sunday evening.

Future radar

Before sunrise, hail, heavy rain and damaging wind will be the main threats. The threat will transition to more of a damaging wind and heavy rain threat as the storms merge into a line and move south.

A brief tornado is possible along the line of storms, but that is not the main threat.

Severe weather threats Sunday

Even after the storms roll through, it will remain very windy Sunday. Wind gusts at times could top 30 mph. Gusts will be higher in any thunderstorm that develops.

Localized flooding will also be possible through Sunday afternoon as torrential rain is expected.

The weather turns much calmer Monday, but the week ahead as a whole will be unsettled.