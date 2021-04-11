Lightning strike sparks fire at Mount Dora home

Lightning strike to blame for house fire in Mount Dora, officials say. (Image: City of Mount Dora)

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Firefighters battled a blaze sparked by a lightning strike Sunday at a Mount Dora home, according to officials.

Fire and police were both called to the home on Bridgeport Bay Circle around 11:48 a.m. for reports of a lightning strike and arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames, Mount Dora officials said.

The strike was reported as severe weather moved through Central Florida, bringing lightning, hail, strong winds and heavy downpours to parts of the region.

Fire officials said the homeowner made it out safely. The blaze also forced nearby neighbors to evacuate.

Mount Dora officials said Eustis Fire and Lake County Fire Rescue crews helped put out the fire. Crews were still on the scene monitoring the situation Sunday afternoon.

Officials have not said how significant the damage is or if anyone has been displaced by the fire.

No other details were immediately released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.