Fallen tree creates backups on Florida’s Turnpike in Sumter County

Fallen tree creates backups on the Florida Turnpike in Sumter County Sunday, April 11. (Image: Florida Department of Transportation/Florida511)

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A fallen tree is blocking multiple lanes of Florida’s Turnpike in Sumter County as strong storms move through Central Florida Sunday.

The Florida Department of Transportation reported just after 11:30 a.m. traffic congestion on the Turnpike before an update about one hour later that an object in the roadway had all lanes blocked, according to a tweet.

Traffic cameras from the department show the tree blocking the Turnpike just before Mile Marker 308, one mile before the ramp to I-75, and long lines of cars backed up several miles.

Fallen tree creates backups on Florida Turnpike Sunday, April 11. (Image: Florida Department of Transportation/Florida511) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for most of Central Florida until 4 p.m.

