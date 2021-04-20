LIVE RADAR: More rain on tap; flooding possible

ORLANDO, Fla. – Here comes the rain again!

The front that brought rain Monday moved into South Florida, bringing rain to areas south of Lake Okeechobee. Now, the front is on the move back into to Central Florida.

Once again, rain chances will increase through the day on Tuesday. Expect a 90% coverage of rain in the afternoon. The energy and dynamics that we had in place Monday, which led to the severe risk, is not as prevalent. While we will have heavy downpours, the risk of strong storms is much lower.

Expect a high temperature in Orlando of 76. The average high in Orlando on this date is 83. The record high is 96, set in 1908.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Wednesday’s high will be in the low 80s, with a 20% chance of rain.

High temperatures return to near 80 degrees on Thursday, with no chance of rain.

By the weekend, highs will be back to the mid-80s, with rain chances at 20-30%.

Orlando had 0.40 inches of rain Monday, putting the yearly rain deficit at 3.02 inches.