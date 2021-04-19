Strong EF-1 tornado damages Ocala buildings, street signs

OCALA, Fla. – An EF-1 tornado touched down Sunday night in Ocala, downing power lines and damaging buildings and street signs, weather officials said.

The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed that a tornado packing 110-mph winds touched down near State Road 40 and Interstate 75. The tornado’s path was more than 2 miles long, officials said.

On the Enhanced Fujita Scale, an EF-1 tornado causes moderate damage with winds of 86-110 mph.

The NWS said signs were twisted and ripped out of the ground and a large warehouse was damaged. Several sheet metal construction outbuildings were also damaged or destroyed, officials said.

There were no reports of injuries.

Meanwhile, storms damaged a Lake County church on Saturday and downed several trees in Flagler County on Sunday.

A stalled stationary front is bringing waves of storms through Central Florida and the wet weather is expected into Wednesday.