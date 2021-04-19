LIVE RADAR: Strong storms bring much-needed rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Have the umbrella handy and be “weather aware” Monday.

We will see off-and-on scattered showers in Central Florida, with a few embedded thunderstorms into the afternoon. Some storms could be strong, but just below severe limits, meaning winds up to 45 mph are possible. Heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding, and there’s a chance for small hail.

Many of the storms will move quickly to the east and northeast at 30 to 35 mph.

Expect more of the same on Tuesday, with a 90% coverage of showers and storms on Tuesday.

Rain chances begin to taper off late Wednesday after a 40% coverage of rain throughout the day.

Orlando will top off in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday and the low 80s on Wednesday.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 83. The record high is 94, set in 1922.

We will see lots of sunshine behind a new front that will finally clear us out on Thursday and Friday.

Expect a high of 76 on Thursday and 80 on Friday.

Rain chances return to the forecast by the weekend.

Orlando received 0.30 inches of rain Sunday, putting the city’s rain deficit at 3.34 inches since the first of the year.