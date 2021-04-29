‘Abnormally dry’ conditions improve in Central Florida after rounds of heavy rain

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thursday’s update to the drought monitor from the U.S. Department of Agriculture revealed more improvements in Central Florida. The drought monitor includes data from the most recent Tuesday and extends back one week.

Last week, a small sliver of Central Florida was still considered abnormally dry, the lowest category on the drought scale. Two weeks ago, however, most of Central Florida was considered abnormally dry and staring down a deficit between 5 and 7 inches.

All of Central Florida is now out of the abnormally dry category.

Drought monitor

Orlando stands slightly above normal in the rainfall department after last week’s heavy rain. Leesburg is near normal while Melbourne and Sanford remain several inches below normal.

Rain departure from normal

Last week 24% of Florida was considered at least abnormally dry. This week that number has dropped to only 18%. A year ago, that number was 84%. The wet season is still about a month away.