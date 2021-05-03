Here comes the heat: 90s to roast Central Florida this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – The big weather story Monday in Central Florida will be the heat.

We are warming well into the 90s in Orlando, with a 30% chance of rain in the late afternoon. The average high on this date is 86. The record high is 99, set in 1915.

We will see scattered showers and thundershowers in the forecast for the rest of the week, mainly as the sea breezes fire up and we heat up a humid atmosphere.

Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Expect temperatures to feel close to 100 by the middle of the week. As of now, there’s a 50% chance of rain on Thursday.

Highs could dip to the mid-80s on Friday and Saturday.