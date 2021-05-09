A little hotter for Mother’s Day! More heat, humidity surge back this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be more of a dry heat on Mother’s Day with highs topping out around 90s. Humidity will start to creep back in for the afternoon, but the oppressive feel will hold off until Monday. Sunshine will dominate for the first half of the day. A few more clouds and a very stray shot for a shower move in later Sunday evening.

Highs surge back into the low-to-mid 90s with much more humidity Monday. A few storms will be possible Monday, but higher afternoon storm chances return Tuesday through Friday.

Future radar Monday

Beach forecast:

There is a moderate to high rip current risk along the East Coast beaches Sunday. Do also be mindful of a breezy southeast wind that will have the tendency to push you up the beach while in the water. This will also make you more susceptible to the rip current risk.

Beach forecast

Highs top out in the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine. Load up on the sunscreen as the UV index will be through the roof.