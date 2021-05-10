Here comes the heat -- and rain -- again

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing hot conditions again across Central Florida.
Expect a high of 92 in Orlando on Monday, with a 30% chance of rain.
Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Tuesday’s forecast will be similar.
A new front then approaches the region, increasing rain chances to 50% on Wednesday and Thursday.
Expect temperatures to be cooler by Thursday, with highs in the low to mid-80s.
Rain chances are out of the picture for the most part next weekend.