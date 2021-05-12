Another hot day, but rain and cooler temperatures on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are in for a hot Wednesday across Central Florida, but there are some changes with increasing rain chances.

Expect a 50% coverage of rain, with a high of 93 in Orlando. The average high on this date is 88. The record high is 96, set in 1892.

Rain chances increase to 70% on Thursday, but high temperatures will be 10 degrees lower than Wednesday.

By the weekend, we will be dry with highs in the low 80s.

Orlando has a surplus of 0.19 inches in 2021.