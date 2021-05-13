Attention skywatchers: 3 planets become visible in the night sky

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pending clear a sky, space will be putting on a show for us down on Earth as three planets are now visible in the evening..

On Friday, Mars will be the highest in the sky and have a reddish tint, close to the rising moon. Mercury will be in the middle of Mars and Venus. Venus will be the brightest, but very low on the horizon.

The planets will be setting with the sun so you won’t have much time after sunset to catch a glimpse of all three together. This is also arguably the best time to see Mercury due to its proximity to the sun. Mercury fades from view again in early June.

The thick clouds of Thursday should start to clear into Friday for viewing.

Cloud cover

Later in the month, the eventual full moon will be a part of a total supermoon eclipse. For Central Florida, it will be a partial eclipse, but should still be a pretty cool sight.

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com space newsletter, sent every Wednesday afternoon.