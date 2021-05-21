Nice day in Central Florida but fire, rip current risk high

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s getting hot in here.

Although high temperatures in Central Florida will be below normal Friday, it’s going to get really hot in the coming days.

Orlando will reach a high in the mid-80s Friday, with a very little chance of rain. The average high in Orlando on this date is 89. The record high is 98, set in 1908.

We will warm to the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

No rain is in sight for the next several days for most of Central Florida. We can’t rule out less than a 10% chance for rain, mainly in northern counties, including Flagler and Marion.

At the beach, expect high seas and strong rip currents.

The fire danger will be high into next week.

Next week, high temperatures climb to the mid- and upper 90s, with “feels like” temperatures over 100 degrees.