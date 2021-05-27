Springing into an early SUMMER 🌷☀️

Crunchy grass and near record heat! Welcome to summer a little early. 🌡🥵

Uh oh! It’s happening AGAIN!

Hey Insiders! Meteorologist Troy Bridges here.

If your yard is like mine, it’s starting to look a little dead. Okay, a lot dead! It certainly SOUNDS a little crunchy too. I can almost hear my yard yelling, “HELP! I’m melting!” It reminds me of this meme I made:

Remember just a few weeks ago when all of Central Florida had a SURPLUS of rain? I know it does seem like that was sooo long ago. Now, Orlando has a deficit of an inch and a half and 2 inches of rain since the first of the year.

All that crunchy grass and dry brush is rocket fuel for fires. Add in temperatures approaching 100 degrees and low humidity, the fire threat is in the “very high” category.

Most of Central Florida is at least under a moderate fire threat. Of course, just in time for Memorial Day weekend, rain chances increase. Check out the forecast here.

How to 💲ave money this 💲ummer 💰

Holy hot weather! Hey Insiders, it’s Meteorologist Candace Campos. Who else is struggling with this sweltering summer heat? Let me know how you’re keeping cool. Between cranking up the air conditioner and watering my lawn, I am not looking forward to the upcoming bills in the mail.

On a typical summer day, sea breeze storms bring relief to the heat with a cooler breeze and beneficial rain. But with this unusually hot and dry stretch of weather, there won’t be much relief in the bills. Here are some helpful tips to remember as we gear up for the dog days of summer. Can you guess how much you can save if you raise the set temperature one degree in your home? Click here to find out.

Did you know the way your fan rotates can effect your electricity bill? Click here for six easy or inexpensive ways to keep your house cool.

Is your grass also getting very brown and crunchy too? Make sure you are watering your lawn at the best time. Click here for a refresher on how to water your lawn the RIGHT way.

🌊Flood insurance: Knowing your risk could save you money 💸

Hey there Insiders! It’s Meteorologist Samara Cokinos here with you talking about something other than history this time. Actually, hurricanes have history in Florida and so does flooding. So I suppose this is a history moment intended to help you now. Grab a cup of coffee and let’s chat about flood insurance. I know, I know, ugh do we have to? Yes. We do. Why? Well, because the team and I chatted about it and we want YOU to be as prepared as possible for this kind of thing. It doesn’t flood in your area? Our experts have heard it all. Click here to find out how knowing your risk could save you a good amount of money in the long run.

Forecasting Change: Hurricane season starting even earlier 🌀⏰

This week on Forecasting Change we take an early look at hurricane season. For now, the tropics have gone quiet again. But this time last week, we were all focused on subtropical storm Ana. For the seventh consecutive season, we had an “early start” to the season. And it’s not just the last seven seasons that are setting the new normal. Look at the trend over the last half century by clicking here.

Make sure to join us Tuesday, June 1, at 7 p.m. for an hour-long newscast dedicated to Getting Results for you this hurricane season. You still have time to submit questions for our experts. Click this link to submit your hurricane-related questions.