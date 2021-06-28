Tracking the tropics: System off Georgia could form

ORLANDO, Fla. – A low pressure system located about 300 miles east-southeast of Savannah, Georgia, has a 60% chance of tropical development over the next two days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The associated shower and thunderstorm activity remains disorganized, with most of it displaced to the northwest of the surface center due to strong upper-level winds.

The low is forecast to move quickly west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph, crossing over the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream later Monday morning, and it has some potential to become a tropical depression or tropical storm before reaching the coast of Georgia or southern South Carolina by Monday evening.

If the system becomes more organized, tropical storm warnings could be required for a portion of the Georgia and South Carolina coasts. Regardless of development, a few inches of rain are possible along the immediate coasts of Georgia and southern South Carolina through Monday night.

The next named storm will be called Danny.

Lots of rain expected this week in Central Florida

Elsewhere, a broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave is producing a small cluster of showers and thunderstorms over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

Some slow development is possible through the end of the week while this system moves quickly west to west-northwest at about 20 mph, likely reaching the Lesser Antilles late Wednesday.

The system has a 30% chance of tropical development over the next five days.