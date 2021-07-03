Soggy start to the holiday weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – A lot of the weather attention is on Elsa, churning in the Caribbean, but there will also be storms around this holiday weekend. The storms that will be around this weekend are not associated with Elsa.

While rain and storms won’t completely wash away your extended weekend plans, there will be periods of rain moving through Central Florida. The highest chances for storms Saturday will be during the first half of the day. Saturday evening will be drier with just a stray storm in the mix.

Similarly on Sunday, storm chances will be at their highest for the first part of the day. Most of Central Florida will start a drying trend heading into fireworks Sunday evening, but there is a better chance for a few storms to linger later into the night when compared to Saturday.

Any impacts from Elsa wouldn’t move into Florida until Tuesday.

Beach forecast:

Swim near a lifeguard as the rip current threat is moderate. Scattered thunderstorms will also be in the mix at the beach:

Tropical Update:

Elsa continues to race through the Caribbean. No new development is expected over the next five days beyond Elsa