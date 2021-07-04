More rain in Central Florida for Independence Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – With a system stalled our over North Florida, elevated rain chances will continue. Like Saturday, the best chance for rain will be during the first half of the day, with a drying trend starting Sunday evening. The highest rain and storm chances will reside north of Orlando, closer to the stalled front. All of Central Florida will be under the gun for periods of run, however.

Most fireworks displays should be dry, but a few lingering storms will be possible late Sunday evening, especially south and east of Orlando.

More storms return Monday. A few of these storms could be strong in the afternoon and evening. The storms Sunday and Monday are not related to Elsa.

Tuesday, however, Elsa looks to bring some impacts to Central Florida.

Beach forecast:

Beach forecast

Be on the lookout for dangerous rip currents. Scattered storms will also be in the mix.