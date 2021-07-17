Show the flowers some love! Rain chances staying low Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – There will be a few storms developing west of I-95 Saturday afternoon, but they will be few and far between. Otherwise expect a few clouds bubbling up with the heating of the day later Saturday afternoon. Highs climb into the low-to-mid 90s. More routine summertime storms return next work week.

Beach forecast:

The beaches will be sunny and hot with a light breeze off of the Atlantic. Any storm chances will fire up just inland and move away from the beaches this weekend. Be mindful of a moderate risk for rip currents. Highs top out in the upper 80s along the east coast beaches.

Tropics update:

The tropics are taking a nice break and should stay that way overall through the next week or so. For an in depth look into the tropics, click here.