Find your umbrella again! Higher storm chances return this week

ORLAND, Fla. – There will be more storms around Sunday, but your plans will not be washed away if you are heading outside. The best chance for storms will again be west of I-95 as storms develop along the east coast sea breeze and move east-to-west. Even higher storm chances return Monday and for the week ahead. Highs top out in the low 90s Sunday:

Beach forecast:

The near-perfect beach weekend continues. The beaches will be sunny and hot with a light breeze off of the Atlantic. Any storm chances will fire up just inland and move away from the beaches this weekend. Be mindful of a moderate risk for rip currents. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Tropics update:

The tropics are taking a nice break and should stay that way overall through the next week or so. For an in depth look into the tropics, click here.