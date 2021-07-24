Heads up at the beach: Rip current threat east, Red Tide along Gulf Coast

ORLANDO, Fla. – It is not going to be the best beach weekend if you are planning to enter the water. At the east coast beaches there will be a high rip current threat, especially for the Volusia and Flagler beaches. There will be an elevated threat for rip currents at the Brevard beaches but not as high. Use extreme caution and swim near a lifeguard if planning to swim.

A few downpours or storms will be possible through Saturday as an area of low pressure meanders off of the Florida coast. This same area of low pressure is helping to enhance the rip current risk for the weekend.

Gulf Coast beaches

Beach hazards

Red Tide has been developing in the Gulf of Mexico and could impact the Pinellas and Manatee beaches. Respiratory irritation associated with Red Tide will be possible. Symptoms could include coughing, sneezing and tearing eyes. People with asthma, emphysema or chronic lung disease may be more sensitive.

