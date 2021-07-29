‘Feels like’ high to hit 106 before sea breeze storms strike

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will remain high across Central Florida into Thursday afternoon as we pinpoint extra moisture in the atmosphere working with the east and west coast sea breezes.

Before the heaviest rain comes, it will feel more like 100 to 106. The actual high will be in the low to mid-90s through the weekend. The record high in Orlando on this date is 99, set in 1949.

Expect a 60% coverage of storms in the afternoon and early evening, with a 40% coverage of rain on Friday and Saturday. Rain chances return to 50% by Sunday.

The main concern with Wednesday’s storms will be flooding and lightning.

Orlando received 0.97 inches of rain Wednesday, putting its rain deficit at 4.30 inches since the first of the year.

Pinpointing the tropics

We are not currently watching anything.

