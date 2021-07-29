Tropics Tracker: A little more dust heading for the Sunshine State

ORLANDO, Fla. – The knocking on wood continues in the tropics. It is thankfully more of the same as large scale mechanisms are keeping the Atlantic quiet. Unfortunately, as we discussed in last week’s Tropics Tracker, things look to start changing as we head into the second week of August.

Climatologically speaking, August starts an uptick in not only tropical activity.

Hurricane development is very quiet through June and July and typically ramps up as August begins. The peak of hurricane season occurs September 10.

August typically starts what is known as the Cabo Verde season, the increase in storms rolling off of Africa and making the long journey across the Atlantic. The Cabo Verde islands are the archipelago to the west of the African continent.

August areas for tropical development

Dust from the Sahara Desert in the meantime will aid in keeping the tropics tame at the moment. More of that dust could enter Florida skies helping to lower our rain chances and enhance the color in our sky during sunrise and sunset.

Look for our quiet stretch to come to an end as we move into the middle of August.