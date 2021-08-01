Partly Cloudy icon
Weather

Staying sultry in Central Florida Sunday

Highs surge back into the mid 90s with low storm chances

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Feels like temperatures Sunday with the humidity factored in.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Say that five times fast. Rain and storm chances increase slightly Sunday, but still most of Central Florida will be dry. Like the past few days, any downpour or storm that gets going will start along I-75 and push to the east coast. Highs climb into the low-to-mid 90s with the heat index jumping into the 100-108 ballpark.

The heat index or “feels like” is not made up value. Your body cools itself by sweating and then having that sweat evaporate by the air. It’s a process known as evaporative cooling. When there is more humidity in the air, your sweat doesn’t evaporate as much and therefor your body won’t cool down, leading to more heat-related illnesses.

More widespread rain returns for the week ahead.

Beach forecast:

Most of the morning and early afternoon is dry at the beach. Expect to dodge a few downpours and storms late in the afternoon and early evening. Higher storm chances return Monday. There is a moderate risk for rip currents.

Tropics update:

Tropical development

The Atlantic remains quiet as we start August. No new development is expected over the five days.

About the Author:

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

