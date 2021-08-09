Partly Cloudy icon
Tracking the tropics: System has 60% chance of development

National Hurricane Center keeps tabs on 2 weather systems in Atlantic

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – A low pressure system located about 380 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some development over the next few days, and a tropical depression could form while the low moves west-northwest at about 15 mph.

The disturbance is forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles by late Monday, then move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday before nearing Hispaniola around the middle of the week.

Tropical storm watches or warnings could be required with shorter-than-normal lead times for portions of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. In addition, heavy rains and flooding are likely for the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Interests in those areas should monitor the progress of this system.

The National Hurricane Center said the system has a 60% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

It’s too soon to tell how the system could possibly impact Florida.

Meanwhile, disorganized showers and thunderstorms have changed little in association with an elongated low pressure area located about 1,000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

Development of the system is becoming less likely during the next few days while it moves toward the west or west-southwest at around 10 mph.

There’s a 30% chance of development over the next five days, according to the NHC.

The next named storm will be called Fred.

Hurricane season runs through November.

