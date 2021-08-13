Fred to bring rain to Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing some impacts from what will eventually be Tropical Storm Fred.

Early Friday, Tropical Depression Fred was moving over Cuba and staying fairly weak because of its interaction with the landmass.

Rain chances will increase in Central Florida through the afternoon Friday and the weekend as tropical moisture increases in the area. Expect a 50-60% coverage of rain.

Fred is not expected to have a direct impact on Central Florida, but we could see a couple of stronger wind gusts in Marion and Sumter counties.

We will see high temperatures in the low 90s for the next couple of days. By Sunday, expect highs in the upper 80s.

There is another system behind Fred that will eventually get the name Grace. It has a 70% chance of development over the next five days. It’s too soon to tell where the system will track.