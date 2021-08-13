Partly Cloudy icon
79º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Fred to bring rain to Central Florida this weekend

Tropical storm not expected to have direct impact on Orlando area

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida
Photo does not have a caption

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing some impacts from what will eventually be Tropical Storm Fred.

Early Friday, Tropical Depression Fred was moving over Cuba and staying fairly weak because of its interaction with the landmass.

[TRENDING: Doctor in critical care for COVID | Hospitals run low on nurses | How, when to watch meteor shower]

Rain chances will increase in Central Florida through the afternoon Friday and the weekend as tropical moisture increases in the area. Expect a 50-60% coverage of rain.

Fred is not expected to have a direct impact on Central Florida, but we could see a couple of stronger wind gusts in Marion and Sumter counties.

We will see high temperatures in the low 90s for the next couple of days. By Sunday, expect highs in the upper 80s.

There is another system behind Fred that will eventually get the name Grace. It has a 70% chance of development over the next five days. It’s too soon to tell where the system will track.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email