High rain chances, heat kick off week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges is pinpointing plenty of tropical moisture associated with Tropical Storm Fred.

Fred is heading closer to the Panhandle of Florida but it’s close enough to increase rain chances for the next couple of days to 70% across Central Florida.

Forecasters are also watching Tropical Depression Grace and Tropical Depression Eight.

“Grace will likely move into the western Gulf of Mexico in the coming days and not impact Florida directly,” Bridges said. “Tropical depression Eight will also stay away.”

Temperatures in Orlando Sunday reached a high of 89 degrees. The record for Sunday’s date was 98, set in 1918.

Also on Sunday, the region officially saw .06 inches of rain, leaving the deficit at 4.54 inches since the first of the year.

The record high for Monday’s date is 101 degrees, set in 1918. The normal high for Monday is 92.