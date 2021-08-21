Clear icon
77º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Hottest stretch of the year continues in Central Florida

Will feel like 100-110 degrees again Saturday

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Tags: Florida, Heat Index, Hot, Heat Wave
Future heat index
Future heat index

ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of the morning and early afternoon will be dry. Look for a few stray storms to pop up across interior Central Florida after about 1 or 2 and gradually increase in coverage as they move to the east coast. Expect the strongest storms to be east of Orlando and closer to the coast. Highs Saturday will top out in the mid-to-upper 90s. With the rich humidity factored in, the heat index will rise to 100-110. Remember, the heat index isn’t just a number to make it seem hotter. Here’s why it matters.

More clouds and an earlier start time for showers will help to shave a few degrees. Highs will hang out closer to 90 degrees than the mid 90s.

A plume of dust from the Sahara Desert will arrive in Florida Monday and thicken up through the middle of the week.

You may notice haze in the sky through next week and the air quality can be reduced slightly. Click here for more on the arrival of the dust next week.

Beach forecast:

Because of Henri churning hundreds of miles off of the Florida coastline, the rip current risk will be extremely high along the east coast beaches. Expect thunderstorm chances to increase late in the day and evening at the beach.

Tropical update:

Grace made landfall as a major category 3 hurricane early Saturday morning. Henri continues to churn in the Atlantic on a path toward New England. There is another area to watch to watch close to Africa. For more on the tropics click here.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

email