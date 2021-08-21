Hottest stretch of the year continues in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of the morning and early afternoon will be dry. Look for a few stray storms to pop up across interior Central Florida after about 1 or 2 and gradually increase in coverage as they move to the east coast. Expect the strongest storms to be east of Orlando and closer to the coast. Highs Saturday will top out in the mid-to-upper 90s. With the rich humidity factored in, the heat index will rise to 100-110. Remember, the heat index isn’t just a number to make it seem hotter. Here’s why it matters.

More clouds and an earlier start time for showers will help to shave a few degrees. Highs will hang out closer to 90 degrees than the mid 90s.

A plume of dust from the Sahara Desert will arrive in Florida Monday and thicken up through the middle of the week.

You may notice haze in the sky through next week and the air quality can be reduced slightly. Click here for more on the arrival of the dust next week.

Beach forecast:

Because of Henri churning hundreds of miles off of the Florida coastline, the rip current risk will be extremely high along the east coast beaches. Expect thunderstorm chances to increase late in the day and evening at the beach.

Tropical update:

Grace made landfall as a major category 3 hurricane early Saturday morning. Henri continues to churn in the Atlantic on a path toward New England. There is another area to watch to watch close to Africa. For more on the tropics click here.