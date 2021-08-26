August 2021 roasting into the record books

Orlando, FLA. – There is no denying that the heat in Florida during the summer is not for the faint of heart. But like every month so far during 2021, the heat was much hotter than the historic average.

One of the biggest contributing factors is the return of the La Niña weather pattern. This setup tends to bring in drier and hotter summers in Florida, and that is exactly what we have been seeing so far. When taking the average high and low temperatures through August, each weather collecting station reported the top ten hottest August on record.

Check out the August 2021 rankings:

Daytona Beach: 83.6 degrees (3rd warmest)

Melbourne: 83.0 degrees (13th warmest)

Sanford: 84.2 degrees (8th warmest)

Orlando: 85.0 degrees (3rd warmest)

Leesburg: 85.3 degrees (2nd warmest)

Clermont: 85.3 degrees (warmest on record)

Kissimmee: 84.4 degrees (3rd warmest)

Windemere: 84.1 degrees (4th warmest)

Palm Bay: 82.4 degrees (10th warmest)

Ponce Inlet: 83.8 degrees (warmest on record)

Along with the stifling conditions making outdoor activities a struggle, the hotter than usual weather is also causing issues of blue-green algae blooms in several Central Florida lakes and waterways.

When fishing, boating, or wading near lakes and other areas of stagnant water be on the lookout for posted signs warning if blooms are present. It is best to keep your distance from the water.