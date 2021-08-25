Have you seen the haze? Saharan Dust arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla, – There have been more clouds than sun in the Central Florida sky this week, but you may have noticed the haze or milky sunshine during the breaks. That haze in the sky since Monday is the dust suspended thousands of feet in the air that made the trans-Atlantic journey from the Sahara Desert in Africa.

Sometimes the dust can aggravate allergies or decrease air quality for sensitive groups. Wednesday, the air quality across Central Florida was moderate for particulate pollution. Groups that fall into the unusually sensitive category should consider reducing times outdoors until the air quality improves.

Air quality index

The dust will still be prolific Thursday morning, but should gradually thin out during the day and especially by Friday.

Dust forecast Thursday

While the dust doesn’t stop tropical development, it can be detrimental where the dust is located. Currently the there are three disturbances being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

The two disturbances with the highest chances for development are not being impacted by the dust. The disturbance closest to Africa will have to battle the dusty air if it wants to develop.