Hurricane center monitoring three disturbances in addition to Hurricane Ida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Atlantic basin looks every bit of peak of hurricane season right now. For the latest on Hurricane Ida as it is expected to rapidly intensify as it approaches Louisiana, click here.

There are no immediate threats to Florida.

Disturbance 1: In the central Atlantic east of the Lesser Antilles.

A well-defined low pressure system located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is producing a concentrated area of thunderstorms near and to the northeast of its center. Additional development of this system is expected, and a tropical depression is likely to form later Saturday.

The storm is expected to move into a less-favorable environment Sunday as it turns northward.

The hurricane center gives development chances over the next two and five days are at 90 percent

Ad

Disturbance 2: In the north Atlantic east of Bermuda

An elongated area of low pressure located over the central Atlantic several hundred miles east of Bermuda is producing disorganized showers and isolated thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be only marginally conducive for development. However, a tropical depression could still form by early next week. By midweek, the system is forecast to be absorbed by a frontal system. The disturbance is expected to drift eastward through tonight and Saturday, then accelerate northeastward Sunday toward the central north Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center gives this disturbance a 40 percent chance to develop over the next two days and 60 percent chance over the next five.

Disturbance 3: Emerging off of Africa

A robust tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of west Africa by the middle of next week. Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for gradual development toward the end of next week as the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward.

Ad

There will be a higher likelihood of development later next week, but the system looks to curve out-to-sea in the central Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center gives this disturbance a 40 percent chance to develop over the next five days.