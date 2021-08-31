Tracker: Tropics stay active as peak of hurricane season approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. – With the peak of hurricane season 10 days away, the tropics are expectedly busy.

Tropical Depression Ida early Tuesday was located over northeastern Mississippi after striking Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane.

Tropical Storm Kate, 815 miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands has sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving north at 5 mph.

Kate is expected to track to the east of Bermuda into the open Atlantic.

Elsewhere, a well-defined low pressure system over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is more than 200 miles southwest of the coast of Guinea.

Associated shower and thunderstorm activity is beginning to show some signs of organization, and environmental conditions are conducive for additional development of this system.

A tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so while the low moves west to west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

It has a 90% chance of developing tropical characteristics over the next five days.

Meanwhile, a broad area of low pressure is forecast to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a couple of days.

Environmental conditions appear to be somewhat conducive for slow development by the end of the week, as long as the system remains over water.

This system is expected to move gradually west-northwest or northwest at 5 to 10 mph toward Central America.

It has a 20% chance to develop over the next five days.

The next named storms will be called Larry, Mindy and Nicholas.

Sept. 10 marks the peak of hurricane season, which runs through November.