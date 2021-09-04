Dodging a few storms to start Labor Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – The storms won’t wash away the unofficial end to end to summer, but bur be on the lookout later in the day. Highs under partly cloudy skies in the afternoon climb into the low 90s.

Rain chances will still be around Sunday and Monday, but they will be even lower than Saturday. The best chance for downpours early in the day will be along the coast. A few more storms will try and bubble up Sunday afternoon inland, but they will be few and far between. Highs both Sunday and Monday will be in the low 90s with a mix of clouds and sun for most of Central Florida.

Beach forecast:

Be on the lookout for rip currents at the beach. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for most of the day. A few late-day storms develop and will move from north to south. Highs will be in the upper 80s. A few morning storms will be possible Sunday.

Tropics update:

Hurricane Larry is expected to intensify into a category 4 hurricane but will stay out at sea. Another area of low pressure will have the chance to develop over the coming days in the Gulf of Mexico. For more on the tropics click here.