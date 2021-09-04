Tropics: Larry now a category 3 hurricane, another area to watch in the Gulf

ORLANDO, Fla. – The peak of hurricane season is upon us. Currently, there are two systems in the tropics.

The first, Hurricane Larry, is poised to strengthen into a category 4 storm in the open waters of the Atlantic Saturday evening or Sunday.

As of 11p.m., Larry has maximum sustained winds of 115 mph and is moving west-northwest at 16 mph. This motion is expected to continue the next few days before a turn to the northwest, which is forecast by early next week.

Puerto Rico may experience large swells and dangerous rip currents, but the storm should not directly impact island. Interests in Bermuda and the Canadian Maritimes should continue to monitor the storm as it turns north in the Atlantic. Large swells will make their way to much of the east coast of the U.S., even though the storm will stay well offshore.

The second disturbance is currently over land in Central America, but is expected to emerge into the Bay of Campeche/Gulf of Mexico Sunday. The disturbance will then travel through the Gulf of Mexico through the middle of next week. Unfavorable upper-level winds are expected to limit development through Monday, but environmental conditions could become marginally favorable for some gradual development on Tuesday or Wednesday. Areas along the north and west Gulf coast should monitor the progress of this system.

So far the 2021 season has been more intense than the 2020 season, even with fewer named storms.

The next three named storms will be called Mindy, Nicholas and Odette.

The Atlantic Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, with Sept. 10 marking the peak of storm season.