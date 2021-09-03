Orange County hits 70% vaccine goal as Labor Day weekend begins

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County reached its COVD-19 vaccine goal on Friday, according to the latest report from the Florida Department of Health.

DOH reports 70% of people eligible for the vaccine in Orange County have received at least one dose of the shot.

Health officials say 873,125 people in the county have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 12,765 people were vaccinated in the past seven days.

Anyone interested in getting a vaccine in Orange County can click this link for a list of sites.

On Aug 20, University of South Florida professor Dr. Edwin Michael projected Florida will reach herd immunity by Sept. 11.

The latest coronavirus numbers in Florida also came out on Friday.

More than 129,000 new cases were reported in the state in the latest weekly report, a decrease from the week prior when the state reported 151,760 new cases.

Florida also reported 433 new deaths on Friday. Last week, the state reported 389 deaths.