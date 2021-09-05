90s surge back Sunday after coolest start in months for parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – For some, it felt almost refreshing with some slightly drier air spilling into Central Florida. Ocala dropped into the 60s for the first time since June. For only the second time since June 1, Daytona Beach dipped into the upper 60s.

The drier air means a lot more sunshine coming to Central Florida as Labor Day weekend continues. Highs climb into the low-to-mid 90s under sunny afternoon skies. Like Saturday, a few clouds bubble up with the heating of the day to make way for a couple of storms, mainly around and south of Orlando, later in the afternoon and evening.

Labor starts dry with sunshine through the early afternoon. A slight higher chance for scattered showers and storms returns later in the day. Highs stay in the low-to-mid 90s.

Beach forecast:

Be on the lookout for rip currents at the beach. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for most of the day. A few late-day storms develop and will move from north to south. Highs will be in the upper 80s. A few morning storms will be possible Sunday.

Tropics update:

Hurricane Larry is expected to stay a major hurricane for the next several days as it approaches Bermuda. Large swells will make their way to Florida by the middle of the week, even as the storm moves away from the Sunshine State. Another area of low pressure will have the chance to develop over the coming days in the Gulf of Mexico. For more on the tropics click here.