Forecasting Change: Fall temperature trends are getting much warmer

Last week on Forecasting Change we were saying good-bye to meteorological summer, this week we look at fall. More specifically, just how warm fall is becoming. Much like the patterns we have become accustomed to with climate change, the fall temperature trend is getting much warmer.

Take a look at the graphic below. This is the fall warming trend since 1970. The areas with the most warming are in the southwestern states but Florida is not far behind.

The areas with the most warming are in the southwestern states. But Florida is not far behind (Climate Central)

Average fall temperature from 1970 to 2020 shows more than 70 days above the normal temperature in the last few years. (Climate Central)

Of the 264 cities analyzed by Climate Central 95% of them have an increase in fall temperatures. The hottest cities are Las Vegas, El Paso, Tuscon and Phoenix. But look at Orlando, our fall temp trend is on the incline. We have warmed the annual fall temperature from just below 75 degrees to almost 76. Some years we have spiked that average temperature past 78 degrees.

