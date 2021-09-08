ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances are on the rise over the next several days in Central Florida as tropical moisture works in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Expect a 60% coverage of rain for the next several days.

High temperatures in the Orlando area will be in the low 90s. The average high in Orlando on this date is 91. The record high is 103, set in 1921.

Rain chances stand at 50% on Saturday and Sunday.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 6.16 inches this year.

Tropical moisture streams into Central Florida

Pinpointing the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of low pressure that in the Gulf of Mexico.

The disturbance has a 50% chance of tropical development over the next two to five days as it is expected to continue on a path over Florida.

It will be a rainmaker for Central Florida over the next couple of days.

Heavy rainfall will be possible across portions of the Florida Panhandle and southern Georgia through Thursday, with localized flooding possible.

Meanwhile, Larry remains a major Category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds as it spins about 1,500 miles away from Florida.

As of early Wednesday, Larry was 605 miles southeast of Bermuda, moving northwest at 10 mph.

Larry’s projected path will keep it east of Bermuda and away from the United States.

However, Larry will continue to increase the rip current risk at Central Florida beaches.

The next named storms will be called Mindy and Nicholas.

Sept. 10 marks the peak of hurricane season, which runs through November.

