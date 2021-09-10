LIVE RADAR: Tropical moisture sets stage for sea breeze storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – Even though once Tropical Storm Mindy has pushed away from Central Florida, we will have an increase in tropical moisture that will set the stage for sea breeze storms Friday and into the weekend.

Rain coverage will be 70% of the area Friday afternoon and there will be a 60% coverage of rain on Saturday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

High temperatures in the Orlando area will be in the low 90s. The average high in Orlando on this date is 90. The record high is 97, set in 1921.

Orlando received 0.10 inches of rain on Thursday, putting the city’s rain deficit at 4.75 inches since Jan. 1.

Rain expected in Central Florida on peak of hurricane season

Pinpointing the tropics

Friday marks the peak of hurricane season, and weather officials are tracking four systems in the tropics.

Post Tropical Cyclone Mindy, once a Tropical Storm that made landfall in Florida, was packing 35 mph winds early Friday about 285 miles east of South Carolina.

Ad

Mindy will continue to trek east into the open Atlantic.

Larry, meanwhile, was spinning as a Category 1 hurricane about 400 miles north-northeast of Bermuda.

Larry, once a monster hurricane, has sustained winds of 85 mph and was moving north-northeast at 26 mph.

Larry is bringing strong rip currents to Florida’s beaches but will not directly impact the United States.

Elsewhere, the northern portion of a tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Honduras, the western Caribbean Sea and portions of the Yucatan Peninsula.

The system is forecast to move into the Bay of Campeche and merge with a pre-existing surface trough over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to support gradual development, and a tropical depression could form Sunday or Monday before the system moves onshore along the western Gulf of Mexico coast.

Ad

The National Hurricane Center said the wave has a 60% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

And lastly, a strong tropical wave is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa later Friday.

It will likely strengthen into a tropical depression by early next week as it moves west-northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands.

The NHC said it has a 70% chance of development over the next five days.

[RELATED: List of names for 2021 hurricane season]

The next named storm will be called Nicholas.

Hurricane season runs through November.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Pinpoint Weather Insider newsletter, sent every Thursday.