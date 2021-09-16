LIVE RADAR: Tropical downpours bring rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – What is left of once Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to spin into the Florida Panhandle and the southeastern United States.

Rain chances are increasing in Central Florida as tropical moisture also increases for the next few days.

Expect a 70% coverage of rain on Thursday and Friday, with rain chances dropping to 60% on Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures in Orlando will be close to the average of 90 degrees through the weekend. The normal on this date is 90. The record high is 97, set in 1929.

Orlando’s rain deficit is 5.67 inches this year.

Tropical downpours to rain on Central Florida

Pinpointing the tropics

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor three systems stirring in the tropics.

Showers and thunderstorms have changed little in organization in association with an area of low pressure located more than 500 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

In addition, earlier satellite-derived winds indicated the system also lacks a well-defined center. However, environmental conditions are still expected to remain conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days as the system moves west to west-northwest across the tropical Atlantic during the next several days.

The NHC says it has a 90% chance of developing tropical characteristics over the next five days.

Meanwhile, shower activity remains poorly organized in association with a broad low pressure system located several hundred miles to the south-southeast of the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is still likely to form during the next day or two while the system moves north-northwest to north off the southeast U.S. coast.

Regardless of development, this system could bring high surf to portions of the southeast and mid-Atlantic U.S. Coasts later this week.

It has a 70% chance to develop.

And a tropical wave just inland over Africa is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa in the next day or so.

Thereafter, environmental conditions are forecast to be somewhat conducive for additional development while the system moves west-northwest to northwest over the far eastern Atlantic.

The NHC says it has a 20% chance to develop.

The next named storms will be called Odette, Peter and Rose.

Hurricane season runs until December.