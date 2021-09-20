Tracking the tropics: Hurricane center watching 4 systems, including 2 tropical storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – The first day of fall is later this week, but hurricane season, which runs through November, still has a lot of life in it.

Two tropical storms, Peter and Rose, developed over the weekend, but neither will impact Florida or the United States.

Early Monday, Peter was 245 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, moving west-northwest at 14 mph with sustained winds of 50 mph.

Peter is expected to take a sharp turn to the north by mid-week on a projected path near Bermuda.

Rose, meanwhile, was 550 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, heading northwest at 15 mph with 40 mph winds.

Rose is on a path into the open Atlantic.

Elsewhere, a tropical wave over the far eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development over the next several days, and a tropical depression could form later this week while the system moves west at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center says it has a 60% chance of developing tropical characteristics over the next five days.

And the remnants of Odette are a couple of hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland.

The low-pressure system could acquire some subtropical characteristics by the middle of this week as it moves slowly eastward and then southeastward over warmer waters across the north-central Atlantic Ocean.

The next named storms will be called Sam, Teresa and Victor.