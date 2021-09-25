Need a dry stretch for outdoor projects? This is your week

ORLANDO, Fla. – The driest stretch in quite sometime is upon us with only a 20% chance for a downpour or storm Saturday. Most of Central Florida will be dry with highs around 90 degrees. It will remain hot and dry Sunday, but you will notice slightly less humidity to close out the weekend and start the work week. It won’t be window-opening weather just yet, however, but it will feel more comfortable. Rain chances start to Increase again later in the week.

Beach forecast:

It will be mainly dry this weekend at the beach. With a mix of sun and clouds expect high temperatures to climb into the low-to-mid 80s.

Tropics Update:

Hurricane Sam is expected to become a monster hurricane over the weekend as it moves north of the Caribbean Islands. This should not be a threat to Florida, but the Northeast U.S. should be paying attention down the road. Click here for the latest cone, models and updates on Sam, Teresa and the rest of the tropics.