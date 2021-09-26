Extended dry stretch arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures will still be hot with highs around 90 degrees Sunday, but the humidity levels will be relatively lower. Even drier air pushes in Sunday night and Monday morning helping it feel even better.

The relatively comfortable and dry stretch should continue through at least Wednesday before rain chances increase by the end of the work week.

Beach forecast:

Great beach weather continues with just a few passing clouds. Be mindful of a moderate risk for rip currents along the East Coast beaches.

Tropics Update:

Sam continues to move slowly west as category 4 hurricane. Sam will not directly impact Florida and will likely pass safely north of the Caribbean Islands. Here is the latest cone, models and updates on Sam and other areas that could potentially develop in the coming days.