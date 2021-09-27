Dust off the deck! This Central Florida weather will send you outside

ORLANDO, Fla. – Can you feel it? The weather may not be window-opening refreshing, but it is certainly a little more comfortable.

It will still be hot Monday in Central Florida, but it won’t have that middle-of-summer oppressive feel.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Expect the evenings to be near-perfect for dinner outside through the middle of the week.

Rain chances will stay extremely low through at least Thursday.

Highs for most of the week ahead will hover around 90 degrees.

Tropics update

Sam remains a monster hurricane in the southern Atlantic.

Sam will not directly impact Florida, however, and will pass safely north of the Caribbean islands as it moves toward Bermuda.

Here is the latest cone, models and updates on Sam and other areas that could potentially develop in the coming days.