CONE, MODELS, SATELLITE: Major Hurricane Sam, 3 other disturbances churn in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The tropics are on fire, but Florida is in the clear -- at least in the short-term.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Hurricane Sam remained a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph as it moved moved slowly west-northwest at 8 mph.

The center of Sam was about 800 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. The storm is expected to pick up speed as it moves safely north of the Caribbean Islands on a path close to Bermuda.

Florida and the southeast U.S. will not see direct impacts from Sam, but bigger waves and strong rip currents will be possible late in the week as Sam lifts north.

Near Bermuda

Showers and thunderstorms associated with the remnants of Peter have become a little better organized since last night.

Peter could briefly become a tropical depression again during the next day or two while it moves northeast at about 10 mph.

By midweek, environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for further development. If it does develop, it will retain its previous name of Peter.

The National Hurricane Center gives the disturbance a 50% chance to develop over the next two to five days.

Southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands

A broad area of low pressure continues to move through the eastern Atlantic.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for further development of the disturbance, and a tropical depression is likely to form around midweek.

The NHC gives the wave an 80% chance to develop over the next five days.

Over Africa

A tropical wave is expected to move off of the west coast of Africa later Monday.

Upper-level winds are forecast to be conducive for gradual development thereafter, and a tropical depression is likely to form in a few days.

The NHC gives the wave an 80% chance to develop over the next five days.

The next named storms will be Victor and Wanda.

If all of the names of the 2021 season are exhausted, a supplemental list of names, rather than the Greek Alphabet, will be used to finish the season. This is new for the 2021 season.

Adria is the first name on the supplemental list.

Hurricane season officially runs through November.