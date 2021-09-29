CONE, COMPUTER MODELS, MORE: Sam spins back to Cat-4 storm as tropics stay active

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sam continues to be a major Category 4 hurricane that will eventually turn to the north and away from Puerto Rico as well as the Lesser Antilles.

Early Wednesday, Sam was packing 130 mph winds while moving northwest at 9 mph, about 455 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Elsewhere, shower and thunderstorm activity associated with an area of low pressure several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to gradually become better organized. Environmental conditions are conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form later Wednesday while the disturbance moves west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center gives it a 90% chance of developing tropical characteristics over the next two to five days.

Meantime, showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized in association with a a broad and elongated area of low pressure that is several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Although environmental conditions are generally conducive for development during the next day or so, interaction of this system with the low pressure area located to its east is likely to hinder development after that time. The system is forecast to drift west-northwest over the next few days.

The NHC says it has a 50% chance to develop in the coming days.

And an area of low pressure associated with the remnants of Peter is located several hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda. Recent satellite wind data indicate that the circulation of the low has become less defined and shower activity remains limited. The system is moving northeast into a region of very strong upper-level winds and significant development of this system is no longer anticipated.

As of now, Florida will not be directly impacted by any of the systems, although Sam will create dangerous rip currents for Central Florida beaches.

The next named storms will be Victor and Wanda.

If all of the names of the 2021 season are exhausted, a supplemental list of names, rather than the Greek Alphabet, will be used to finish the season. This is new for the 2021 season.

Adria is the first name on the supplemental list.

Hurricane season ends December 1.