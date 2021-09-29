More of the same: Comfortable mornings, warm afternoons in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Once again, we will have no rain chances for the next couple of days across Central Florida as dry air continues to build in due to a big area of high pressure behind a front.

Expect a high temperature near 90 in Orlando for the next couple of days, with rain chances returning at just 10% on Friday and 20% on Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s for most of the seven-day forecast.

The normal high for this time of year in Orlando is 88. The record high in Orlando on this date is 96, set in 1821.

Orlando’s rain deficit for 2021 is now up to 6.67 inches.

Pinpointing the tropics

Sam continues to be a major Category 4 hurricane that will eventually turn to the north and away from Puerto Rico as well as the Lesser Antilles.

Early Wednesday, Sam was packing 130 mph winds while moving northwest at 9 mph, about 455 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Elsewhere, shower and thunderstorm activity associated with an area of low pressure several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to gradually become better organized. Environmental conditions are conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form later Wednesday while the disturbance moves west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center gives it a 90% chance of developing tropical characteristics over the next two to five days.

Meantime, showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized in association with a a broad and elongated area of low pressure that is several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Although environmental conditions are generally conducive for development during the next day or so, interaction of this system with the low pressure area located to its east is likely to hinder development after that time. The system is forecast to drift west-northwest over the next few days.

The NHC says it has a 50% chance to develop in the coming days.

And an area of low pressure associated with the remnants of Peter is located several hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda. Recent satellite wind data indicate that the circulation of the low has become less defined and shower activity remains limited. The system is moving northeast into a region of very strong upper-level winds and significant development of this system is no longer anticipated.