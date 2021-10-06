Partly Cloudy icon
76º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Dry season is not here yet. Rain chances gradually increase in Central Florida

Some downpours develop by Wednesday afternoon

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Tags: Florida, Dry season, Weather

ORLANDO, Fla. – It has been pretty dry around these parts lately, but we haven’t turned the page into the dry season just yet.

Dry season in Central Florida will officially begin when the sea breezes stop lighting up and the humidity drops. Both the sea breeze storms and humidity surge back to end this workweek.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Expect some downpours to develop Wednesday as a few storms are generate along the sea breeze and move inland.

More widespread rain and storms return late Thursday and Friday as more moisture surges into Central Florida for the sea breezes to play with.

Highs in the Orlando are hover aground 90 degrees through the weekend, which will turn drier with just a few stray storms.

Tropics update

A disorganized disturbance continues to meander off the Florida coast. No impacts are expected from this weak system as it moves toward the Carolina coast.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

email