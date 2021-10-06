Dry season is not here yet. Rain chances gradually increase in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It has been pretty dry around these parts lately, but we haven’t turned the page into the dry season just yet.

Dry season in Central Florida will officially begin when the sea breezes stop lighting up and the humidity drops. Both the sea breeze storms and humidity surge back to end this workweek.

Expect some downpours to develop Wednesday as a few storms are generate along the sea breeze and move inland.

More widespread rain and storms return late Thursday and Friday as more moisture surges into Central Florida for the sea breezes to play with.

Highs in the Orlando are hover aground 90 degrees through the weekend, which will turn drier with just a few stray storms.

Tropics update

A disorganized disturbance continues to meander off the Florida coast. No impacts are expected from this weak system as it moves toward the Carolina coast.