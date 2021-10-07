Partly Cloudy icon
Clash of sea breezes returns, bringing higher storm chances to Central Florida

Highest storm chances arrive after 2 p.m. in Orlando area

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

ORLAND, Fla. – Moisture continues to stream into Central Florida in the form of humidity and cloud cover.

Thursday will start off with a little more sunshine, which will lead to higher storm chances later Thursday and Friday.

Most of the first half of Thursday is dry, but after about 2 p.m. storms start to fire, with the highest concentration around the evening commute and dinnertime.

Highs in the Orlando area on Thursday and Friday will continue to top out around 90 degrees.

The highest rain chances will be Saturday morning, with a just a few stray showers in the afternoon.

Next week will turn drier again.

Tropics

Development chances have increased slightly with a weak disturbance off the southeast U.S.

The system will have no direct impact on Florida.

The rest of the tropics are quiet at this time.

Hurricane season runs through November.

